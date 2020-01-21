NSP and Omaha Police Arrest Four After Pursuit

The Nebraska State Patrol, with help from the Omaha Police Department, took four people into custody after a pursuit in Omaha overnight on Monday. During the pursuit, the suspect vehicle rammed a trooper’s cruiser.
Just before midnight, a trooper attempted a traffic stop near the intersection of North 52nd Street and Grand Avenue, where the vehicle had been reported stolen. The driver refused to stop and began traveling at a high rate of speed.
The vehicle fled on different streets through the area until the trooper was able to perform a tactical vehicle intervention. After the vehicle came to a stop, the driver attempted to flee again and rammed the trooper’s cruiser.
Troopers and officers from OPD immediately took the driver and three passengers into custody. Troopers found what appeared to be a handgun on the floor of the vehicle. It was later determined to be a pellet gun.
The driver, Reginald Bell III, 19 years old, of Omaha, was arrested for operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, theft by unlawful taking, firearm possession and transport, and first-degree assault on an officer.
Two of the three passengers were juveniles. The 17-year-old male and 16-year-old female had been reported missing from other states.
