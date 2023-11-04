104-1 The Blaze 104-1 The Blaze Logo

NSAA State Football Playoff Scoreboard Nov. 3

November 3, 2023 9:08PM CDT
Courtesy of AlphaMedia USA-Lincoln.

Class A

Omaha Westside 49, Bellevue West 0
Millard West 31, Grand Island 7
Elkhorn South 24, Lincoln East 19
Millard South 45, Omaha North 0

Class B

Bennington 23, Norris 20
Elkhorn North 35, Scottsbluff 16
Omaha Skutt 30, Blair 28
Waverly 45, Hastings 21

Class C1

Boone Central 56, Auburn 7
Sidney 41, Pierce 34
Ashland-Greenwood 34, Adams Central 8
Wahoo 12, Broken Bow 7

Class C2

Norfolk Catholic 55, Kearney Catholic 7
Yutan 28, Oakland-Craig 6
Fillmore Central 30, Malcolm 20
Ord 47, Mitchell 21

Class D1

Exeter-Milligan-Friend 44, North Platte St. Patricks 28
Crofton 64, Elkhorn Valley 22
Sandy Creek at Cross County
Stanton 58, Arapahoe 28

Class D2

South Loup 28, Central Valley 22
Howells-Dodge 36, Dundy County-Stratton 28
Wynot 34, Humphrey St. Francis 12
Sandhills-Thedford 60, Johnson-Brock 28

Six Man

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 28, Stuart 7
Parkview Christian 51, Potter-Dix 0
Hay Springs 58, Arthur County 49
Wilcox-Hildreth 33, Pawnee City 14

