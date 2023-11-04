NSAA State Football Playoff Scoreboard Nov. 3
Class A
Omaha Westside 49, Bellevue West 0
Millard West 31, Grand Island 7
Elkhorn South 24, Lincoln East 19
Millard South 45, Omaha North 0
Class B
Bennington 23, Norris 20
Elkhorn North 35, Scottsbluff 16
Omaha Skutt 30, Blair 28
Waverly 45, Hastings 21
Class C1
Boone Central 56, Auburn 7
Sidney 41, Pierce 34
Ashland-Greenwood 34, Adams Central 8
Wahoo 12, Broken Bow 7
Class C2
Norfolk Catholic 55, Kearney Catholic 7
Yutan 28, Oakland-Craig 6
Fillmore Central 30, Malcolm 20
Ord 47, Mitchell 21
Class D1
Exeter-Milligan-Friend 44, North Platte St. Patricks 28
Crofton 64, Elkhorn Valley 22
Sandy Creek at Cross County
Stanton 58, Arapahoe 28
Class D2
South Loup 28, Central Valley 22
Howells-Dodge 36, Dundy County-Stratton 28
Wynot 34, Humphrey St. Francis 12
Sandhills-Thedford 60, Johnson-Brock 28
Six Man
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 28, Stuart 7
Parkview Christian 51, Potter-Dix 0
Hay Springs 58, Arthur County 49
Wilcox-Hildreth 33, Pawnee City 14