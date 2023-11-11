104-1 The Blaze 104-1 The Blaze Logo

NSAA State Football Playoff Scoreboard Nov. 10

November 10, 2023 6:00PM CST
Share
Courtesy of AlphaMedia USA-Lincoln.

Class A
Millard West at Omaha Westside
Elkhorn South at Millard South

Class B
Elkhorn North at Bennington
Omaha Skutt at Waverly

Class C1
Sidney at Wahoo
Ashland-Greenwood at Boone Central

Class C2
Fillmore Central at Norfolk Catholic
Yutan at Ord

Class D1
Exeter-Milligan-Friend at Crofton
Stanton at Sandy Creek

Class D2
Howells-Dodge at Wynot
Sandhills-Thedford at South Loup

Six-Man
Hay Springs at Parkview Christian
Wilcox-Hildreth at Sumner-Eddyville-Miller

Blaze Events