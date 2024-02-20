NSAA Releases Pairings for Boys Class A District and Class B Subdistrict Basketball Tournaments

LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 20)–The Nebraska School Activities Association on Tuesday released the pairings for the upcoming Class A district and Class B subdistricts in boys basketball.

The A-1 district tournament features Bellevue West as the No. 1 seed and Lincoln North Star the No. 2 seed. The Gators will face Omaha Westview in the semifinal on Saturday. Millard North is the top-seed in the A-2 District, with the Mustangs playing Saturday against Friday’s winner between Lincoln High and Omaha Northwest. The other half of the bracket has Lincoln Southwest as the No. 2 seed playing No. 3 Millard South on Saturday.

The A-5 District tournament has Creighton Prep as its top seed, while Lincoln Southeast is No. 2. The Knights will square off with Papillion-LaVista in Saturday’s district semifinal. Lincoln Pius X is the No. 1 seed in the A-6 District and will host North Platte on Saturday. The other semifinal that day has Lincoln East playing at Omaha Central.

Kearney is the No. 1 seed in the A-7 District Tournament and plays Grand Island in the Saturday semifinal round, while Lincoln Northeast plays at No. 2 seed Gretna.

Twice-beaten Norris is the No. 1 seed in the B-1 Subdistrict and plays Thursday at 6pm against the winner of Wednesday’s game between Beatrice and Nebraska City. Waverly is the No. 2 team in the B-2 Subdistrict and opens up play Wednesday night against Plattsmouth. The winner will play Platteview on Thursday night.

Undefeated Crete is the top-seed in the B-6 Subdistrict and will play Thursday at 6pm against Wednesday night’s winner between Seward and Lincoln Northwest.

Championship games will be played Monday, Feb. 26 or Tuesday, Feb. 27.

Click the links below for the District/Subdistrict pairings involving Lincoln area schools.

