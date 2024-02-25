NSAA Releases Girls State Basketball Pairings

LINCOLN—(KFOR Feb. 24)—Six Lincoln area girls basketball teams have qualified for the NSAA State Basketball Tournament, which runs Feb. 28 through Mar. 2 at Pinnacle Bank Arena and the Devaney Sports Center.

In Class A, Lincoln North Star will play Millard North in the Wednesday 3:15pm game at PBA, while Lincoln Southwest and Lincoln Southeast meet in the 6pm game. Class B will feature Waverly playing Gretna East at 3:15pm Thursday, then Norris plays Beatrice Thursday at 7:45pm.

In Class C1, Lincoln Christian is the top seed and opens up the tournament Wednesday at 9am against North Bend Central.

Semifinals in all six classes are Friday with the championship games Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Click the link below for the full bracket.

NSAA 2024 Girls State Basketball Tournament Bracket