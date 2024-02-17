NSAA Releases Girls Class A District and Class B Subdistrict Basketball Pairings

LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 17)–Pairings for Class A districts and Class B subdistricts in girls basketball were released Friday by the Nebraska School Activities Association.

Lincoln Southwest is the top-seed in the A-2 District and will play Wednesday at 6pm against Tuesday’s winner between Omaha Burke and Omaha South. The other half of the bracket features Kearney against Omaha Westside.

In the A-3 District, Bellevue West is the top seed and plays at 6pm Wednesday against Tuesday’s winner between Lincoln High and Omaha Buena Vista. Bellevue East and Elkhorn South are in the other part of the bracket.

Millard North is the No. 1 seed in District A-4 and Lincoln East will be in the other half of that bracket, facing Omaha Central Wednesday at 6pm at Central. Lincoln North Star is the top-seed in the A-5 District and will play Wednesday at 6pm against Tuesday’s winner between Omaha North and Omaha Bryan. In the second half of the bracket, Columbus will play Omaha Marian.

A pair of Lincoln teams are in the A-6 District, with Lincoln Pius X being the top seed and hosting Norfolk Tuesday at 6pm, while Lincoln Southeast hosts North Platte at the same time. The district championship Friday at 6pm. Lincoln Northeast is the No. 2 seed in District A-7 and will play host to Omaha Westview Wednesday at 6pm. The winner will play the winner of the other semifinal between top-seed Papillion-LaVista South and Millard South. The A-7 championship will be Friday at 6pm.

Click the links below to see all the district and sub-district pairings.

District A2

District A3

District A4

District A5

District A6

District A7

Subdistrict B1

Subdistrict B2

Subdistrict B6