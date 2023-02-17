NSAA Releases District Pairings For Class A and Class B Girls Basketball

LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 17)–Millard South is the overall No. 1 seed in the Class A girls district basketball pairings that were released on Friday morning by the Nebraska School Activities Association.

The Patriots will host the A-1 district semifinal on Wednesday, Feb. 22 against the winner of Tuesday’s play-in game between North Platte and Norfolk. The other part of the A-1 bracket has Gretna playing Omaha Marian. The District championship would be played Friday, Feb. 24.

In the A-2 district, Bellevue West in the top-seed and will play their semifinal game Wednesday between either Elkhorn South and Omaha Northwest. The other half of the bracket has Lincoln Southwest playing Papillion-LaVista on Wednesday night.

Lincoln High is the top-seed in the A-3 district and will host a semifinal game Wednesday night against either Omaha Burke or Grand Island. The other half of the bracket has Lincoln Northeast facing Omaha Benson in the Wednesday semifinal, with the district championship to be played Friday night, Feb. 24.

Lincoln Southeast is the No. 3 seed in the A-4 district tournament and will play at No. 2 seed Omaha Central, while Millard North is the top seed and will play the winner between Omaha South and Omaha Buena Vista.

In the A-6 District, Lincoln Pius X is the top seed and will play Columbus in the semifinal on Wednesday night. The other part of the bracket features Lincoln North Star hosting Fremont.

Lincoln East will host the A-7 district and face Omaha Westview in the semifinals Wednesday, while the other part of the bracket has Omaha Westside and Millard West.

In the Class B subdistrict 1 bracket, Norris will take on Crete Monday, Feb. 20 with the winner to face No. 1 seed Beatrice. In the B-2 subdistrict, Waverly will play Tuesday night against Monday’s winner between Nebraska City and Plattsmouth.

Click on the links below to see the full brackets involving Lincoln area team.

