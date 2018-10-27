NSAA High School Football Scores

Your score breakdown of High School Football:
Bellevue West 17, Kearney 10
Elkhorn South 27, Lincoln High 24
Grand Island 38, Omaha North 24
Lincoln Southeast 14, Lincoln Southwest 10
Millard South 34, Lincoln Pius X 14
Millard West 31, Omaha Creighton Prep 14
Omaha Burke 43, Papillion-LaVista 20
Omaha Westside 34, Lincoln East 7
NSAA Class B(equals)
First Round(equals)
Blair 54, Grand Island Northwest 52, OT
McCook 35, Hastings 7
Omaha Roncalli 44, Elkhorn Mount Michael 8
Omaha Skutt Catholic 48, Bennington 0
Scottsbluff 69, Ralston 21
Seward 42, Norris 7
Waverly 56, Lexington 0
York 35, Alliance 14
NSAA Class C1(equals)
First Round(equals)
Adams Central 28, Central City 19
Ashland-Greenwood 34, Lincoln Lutheran 13
Aurora 61, Arlington 6
Bishop Neumann 42, Auburn 28
Gothenburg 23, West Point-Beemer 7
Ord 52, Sidney 21
Pierce 45, Chadron 12
Wahoo 35, Milford 0
NSAA Class C2(equals)
First Round(equals)
Aquinas 38, Doniphan-Trumbull 14
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 56, Freeman 39
Centennial 28, North Platte St. Patrick’s 0
Norfolk Catholic 77, Archbishop Bergan 32
Oakland-Craig 28, Shelby/Rising City 22
St. Paul 42, Hastings St. Cecilia 7
Sutton 22, Battle Creek 7
Wilber-Clatonia 47, North Bend Central 39
NSAA Six-man(equals)
First Round(equals)
Cody-Kilgore 56, Deshler 48
Harvard 56, Arthur County 8
Hay Springs 65, Red Cloud 19
Hyannis 70, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 30
McCool Junction 48, Sterling 8
Minatare 81, Walthill 20
Spalding Academy 70, Eustis-Farnam 60
Wilcox-Hildreth 100, Creek Valley 56