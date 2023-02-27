NSAA Girls State Basketball Tournament Pairings Have Been Released

LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 27)–Three Lincoln schools make up the Class A field of the NSAA Girls State Basketball Tournament, when the four-day, 48-team, six-bracket field starts play Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena and the Devaney Sports Center.

A-2 district champion Lincoln Southwest will play top-seed Millard South to open up the Class A tournament at 1:30pm Wednesday, while Bellevue East and Bellevue West play at 3:15pm. Lincoln North Star will square off with No. 2 seed Millard North at 6pm and No. 3 Lincoln High will play Millard West in the 7:45pm game Wednesday. Semifinal action will be Friday at 6pm and 7:45pm with the Class A championship scheduled for Saturday at 6:15pm. KFOR will provide play-by-play coverage of the Class A tournament.

In Class B, Norris will face top-seed and two-time defending champion Elkhorn North Thursday at 1:30pm at Pinnacle Bank Arena, while Waverly will square off with No. 2 seed Omaha Skutt at 6pm Thursday over at the Devaney Sports Center. Semifinal games will be Friday at 1:30pm and 3:15pm, with the Class B championship set for 1pm Saturday at PBA.

Two Lincoln area teams in Class C1’s state tournament will start Wednesday morning and afternoon. Malcolm will face Wahoo at 10:45am while Lincoln Christian will take on Bridgeport at 1:30pm, both at the Devaney Center. Semifinal games will be at 9am and 10:45am Friday at PBA, with the Class C1 championship scheduled for 11am Saturday.

Click the link below to see the full tournament bracket.

NSAA 2023 Girls State Basketball Tournament Bracket