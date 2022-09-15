NSAA Executive Director Jay Bellar to Retire

LINCOLN – After more than 40 years in education, Nebraska School Activities Association (NSAA) Executive Director, Jay Bellar, will be retiring in July 2023. Bellar became the 9th Executive Director in the Association’s history when he joined the NSAA Staff in 2018.

Prior to his time at the NSAA, Bellar was a high school teacher, coach, activities director, and principal before becoming superintendent for Battle Creek Public Schools – a position he held for 20 years. Bellar also served as a member of the NSAA Board of Directors for 11 years from 2007–2018.

“I am beyond grateful for my time as the Executive Director of the NSAA,” said Bellar. “I will miss all the great people involved in high school activities and the fantastic work this association does. Making this decision now allows our board to be deliberate in identifying the next executive director.”

“The Board of Directors is thankful for Jay’s leadership and his service-minded approach toward NSAA member schools during his tenure,” said NSAA Board of Directors Chairperson Bob Drews, Superintendent of Arapahoe Public Schools. “Jay will be missed and the NSAA Board wishes him nothing but the best in a well-deserved retirement.”

The NSAA Board of Directors will announce the timeline for hiring the next NSAA Executive Director in early October.