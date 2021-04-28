NSAA Alters Girls and Boys State Basketball Schedule For 2022 For Big Ten Wrestling Tourney
LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 28)–The Nebraska School Activities Association announced Wednesday that the 2022 NSAA Girls and Boys State Basketball Tournaments will be moved into a single-week format next March, while the University of Nebraska hosts the Big Ten Conference Wrestling championships.
The girls and boys basketball tournaments will be played beginning Monday, March 7 and conclude on Saturday, March 12 in Lincoln, while the Big Ten Wrestling championships will be Saturday, March 6 and Sunday, March 6 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
In a news release to KFOR Sports, the NSAA said that all of the girls and boys basketball championship finals will be played Friday, March 11 and Saturday, March 12 at Pinnacle Bank Arena. A full schedule of the basketball postseason and state championship events will be released at a later date.
The release also said that the NSAA, Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau, University of Nebraska, Pinnacle Bank Arena and Lincoln Public Schools are committed to providing a championship experience for the state’s best in girls and boys basketball.
KFOR and our Alpha Media Lincoln sports station ESPN Lincoln are also planning to bring you coverage of the girls and boys tournaments, involving Lincoln metro area teams.