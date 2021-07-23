NRD Land Treatment Cost-Sharing Available
Lincoln (NE) July 23, 2021 – There is still time for rural landowners to apply for Lower Platte South Natural Resources District (LPSNRD) cost-sharing on water quality improvements this fall. Eligible projects include terracing, grassed waterways, diversions and basins that reduce the amount of topsoil eroding into our streams and lakes.
LPSNRD budgets approximately $1.5 million each year to share in the cost of best management projects with landowners. The Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) and LPSNRD work together to assist landowners with the installation of conservation practices to meet their goals.
Reimbursement amounts depend on factors like location (within the district and particular watersheds), available funds, and whether the improvements are completed in the fall or summer. Conservation improvements approved for construction this fall need to be completed by February first. Landowners interested in making their land more productive, while decreasing erosion and improving the quality of surface water, should contact their county NRCS field office as early as possible.
LPSNRD includes nearly all of Lancaster and Cass counties and parts of Seward, Saunders, Otoe and Butler counties. More information on LPSNRD Land Treatment Cost-Share Programs can be found at LPSNRD.org – Programs – Landowner Cost-Share – Land Treatment.
