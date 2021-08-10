NOW You’ve Heard it ALL!

ACE OF SPADES with Church Bells!
As the townsfolk of Weert in the south of the Netherlands gathered for the local Torenfestival on July 17, 2021, it is fair to say they did not expect to hear MOTÖRHEAD’s iconic, thunderous classic outlaw rock’n’roll anthem “Ace of Spades’ ringing from the church bells! Yet that is precisely what happened, as local guitarist Jitse Zonneveld partnered with keyboardist and bell-ringer Frank Steijns to perform an unforgettably unique version of the worldwide classic involving Zonneveld shredding the riffs while Steijns hammered the keys/bells to achieve a wonderfully unique performance of the eternal international hit.