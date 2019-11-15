November 18-22 is Tobacco Cessation Awareness Week

During the week of November 18-22, The American Cancer Society, The Nebraska Cancer Coalition (NC2), The Nebraska Tobacco Quitline and more than 30 other organizations across the state are teaming up for Cessation Awareness Week.
Cessation Awareness Week is an entire week focused on increasing Nebraskans’ awareness about the many resources available to help tobacco users successfully quit tobacco for good. In Nebraska, more than half of adult cigarette smokers report having made a quit attempt in the past year
“It’s never too late to quit using tobacco,” said Rudy P. Lackner, MD, Board Certified Thoracic and Cardiac Surgeon with Nebraska Medicine and NC2 Advisory Board Member. “You don’t need to quit in one day, you need to pick one day to start the process. Within minutes of smoking your last cigarette, your body begins to recover.”
It is commonly known that tobacco use can lead to nicotine dependence and serious health problems. During Cessation Week, the focus is on the many resources that exist to help Nebraskans beat the addiction.
In Nebraska, 15.4% of adults smoke, according to Department of Health and Human Services statistics, and nearly 700 kids under the age of 18 become new smokers each year. The financial impact is significant, too, because businesses lose and estimated $605 million dollars in productivity due to smoking. Related health care costs total an estimated $795 million.
Smokers are strongly advised to use proven cessation methods, prescription medications and counseling, or a combination of all three, to quit smoking. It’s a good idea to talk to your doctor or pharmacist to get their advice.
There are several events during Tobacco Cessation week that can help individuals get the process started to quit tobacco. Find a list of partners and schedule of events here.
Also Read: Nov. 18-22 is International Education Week at Southeast Community College