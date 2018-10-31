The American Cancer Society and the Nebraska Craft Brewer’s Guild are bringing the Lincoln community together for two great causes- fighting cancer and supporting local brewers with NovemBEARD. Beards and Brews will be the focal point of this month-long campaign that will raise funds and increase awareness efforts in support of the American Cancer Society, while the Brews & Beards Festival will support the Nebraska Craft Brewer’s Guild’s efforts and goals. The campaign begins on Thursday, November 1st.
Participation is open to anyone willing to continue growing, start a new beard, or to design and craft a beard from craft materials. There is no requirement to shave current manes to be a contestant. NovemBEARD participants will promote their campaigns in an effort to raise funds and share the importance of cancer awareness and prevention. The Lincoln community can support the NovemBEARD participants by donating to their personal web pages and by attending the Brews & Beards Festival at the Lincoln Firefighter’s Reception Hall on November 30th. Campaign information and event tickets are available on the NovemBEARD Facebook Page www.facebook.com/
Food and Local Brewer participants confirmed for festival (subject to change)
- 5168 Brewing | 5730 Hidcote Rd, Lincoln NE 68516
- Blue Blood Brewing Company | 925 Robber’s Cave Rd, Lincoln, NE 68502
- Brickway Brewery & Distillery | 1116 Jackson St, Omaha, NE 68102
- Cosmic Eye Brewing | 6800 P St #300, Lincoln, NE 68505
- Empyrean Brewing Company | 729 Q St, Lincoln, NE 68508
- Farnham House Brewing Company | 3562 Farnham St, Omaha, NE 68102
- First Street Brewing Company | 119 N Saint Joseph Avenue, Hastings, NE 68901
- Green Flash Brewing Company| 1630 P St, Lincoln, NE 68508
- Infusion Brewing Company | 6115 Maple St, Omaha, NE 68104
- Kinkaider Brewing Company | 43860 Paulsen Rd, Broken Bow, NE 68822
- Kros Strain Brewing Company | 10411 Portal Rd, Suite 102, La Vista, NE 68128
- Lost Way Brewery | 614 3rd Ave, Holdredge, NE 68949
- Upstream Brewing Company | 17070 Wright Plaza, Omaha, NE 68130
For more information, to participate, or for Festival tickets, please visit www.facebook.com/