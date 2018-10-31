The American Cancer Society and the Nebraska Craft Brewer’s Guild are bringing the Lincoln community together for two great causes- fighting cancer and supporting local brewers with NovemBEARD. Beards and Brews will be the focal point of this month-long campaign that will raise funds and increase awareness efforts in support of the American Cancer Society, while the Brews & Beards Festival will support the Nebraska Craft Brewer’s Guild’s efforts and goals. The campaign begins on Thursday, November 1st.

Participation is open to anyone willing to continue growing, start a new beard, or to design and craft a beard from craft materials. There is no requirement to shave current manes to be a contestant. NovemBEARD participants will promote their campaigns in an effort to raise funds and share the importance of cancer awareness and prevention. The Lincoln community can support the NovemBEARD participants by donating to their personal web pages and by attending the Brews & Beards Festival at the Lincoln Firefighter’s Reception Hall on November 30th. Campaign information and event tickets are available on the NovemBEARD Facebook Page www.facebook.com/ NovemBEARDLincoln. The Festival will be the final opportunity for participants to flaunt their beardliness in a pageant recognizing the top fundraiser/beard grower and top fundraiser/beard crafter. Interested supporters are encouraged to support the breweries that will take part in the Brews and Beards Festival and to donate to NovemBEARD Campaign that can be found at www.facebook.com/ NovemBEARDLincoln

Food and Local Brewer participants confirmed for festival (subject to change)

5168 Brewing | 5730 Hidcote Rd, Lincoln NE 68516

| 5730 Hidcote Rd, Lincoln NE 68516 Blue Blood Brewing Company | 925 Robber’s Cave Rd, Lincoln, NE 68502

| 925 Robber’s Cave Rd, Lincoln, NE 68502 Brickway Brewery & Distillery | 1116 Jackson St, Omaha, NE 68102

| 1116 Jackson St, Omaha, NE 68102 Cosmic Eye Brewing | 6800 P St #300, Lincoln, NE 68505

| 6800 P St #300, Lincoln, NE 68505 Empyrean Brewing Company | 729 Q St, Lincoln, NE 68508

| 729 Q St, Lincoln, NE 68508 Farnham House Brewing Company | 3562 Farnham St, Omaha, NE 68102

| 3562 Farnham St, Omaha, NE 68102 First Street Brewing Company | 119 N Saint Joseph Avenue, Hastings, NE 68901

| 119 N Saint Joseph Avenue, Hastings, NE 68901 Green Flash Brewing Company | 1630 P St, Lincoln, NE 68508

| 1630 P St, Lincoln, NE 68508 Infusion Brewing Company | 6115 Maple St, Omaha, NE 68104

| 6115 Maple St, Omaha, NE 68104 Kinkaider Brewing Company | 43860 Paulsen Rd, Broken Bow, NE 68822

| 43860 Paulsen Rd, Broken Bow, NE 68822 Kros Strain Brewing Company | 10411 Portal Rd, Suite 102, La Vista, NE 68128

| 10411 Portal Rd, Suite 102, La Vista, NE 68128 Lost Way Brewery | 614 3 rd Ave, Holdredge, NE 68949

| 614 3 Ave, Holdredge, NE 68949 Upstream Brewing Company | 17070 Wright Plaza, Omaha, NE 68130

For more information, to participate, or for Festival tickets, please visit www.facebook.com/ NovemBEARDLincoln and www.main.acsevents.org/ NovemBEARDLincoln.