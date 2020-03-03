Notices Sent to Businesses for Past Due Tax Reports
Notices are being sent to domestic and foreign business entities that are past due in submitting their occupation tax reports to the Secretary of State’s office.
“All reports and fees must be received no later than April 15 in order not to be considered delinquent,” explained Secretary of State Evnen. “Beyond that point, domestic entities face the possibility of being administratively dissolved and foreign corporations could have their certificate of authority revoked, preventing them from doing business in the state.”
