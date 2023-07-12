Nothing More shares statement supporting Jonny Hawkins amid report of domestic abuse

Nothing More has shared a statement of support for frontman Jonny Hawkins after a police report surfaced detailing an alleged incident of domestic abuse.

The police report, which was posted to the Nothing More subreddit, recounts surveillance footage that appears to show a woman getting run over by a car driven by Hawkins after she “violently” fell out of the vehicle.

In the band’s Instagram Stories, Nothing More writes, “One terrible night does not define a person’s entire life.”

“Jonny has taken responsibility for his actions in his personal life, and he has been held accountable in the eyes of the law,” the statement continues. “We know Jonny better than anyone, and he is not a violent person. We’ve never witnessed or seen evidence of violence from him in any of his relationships. However, we all have witnessed physical abuse towards Jonny over the course of his most recent relationship.”

The statement concludes, “We have been by [Jonny’s] side for the past year and a half, and we support the efforts that he has taken to make things right.”

In a follow-up post, Nothing More shares that they’ve “decided to remove ourselves” from opening for Godsmack and Staind‘s upcoming summer U.S. tour, and have canceled several headlining shows “while we deal with matters that are very personal and private to the band.” Nothing More still plans to go on with their fall headlining tour launching in September.

If you are affected by abuse and needing support, or know someone who is, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). You can also chat online at thehotline.org or online.rainn.org, respectively.

