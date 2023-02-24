Nothing More shares piano version of “You Don’t Know What Love Means” featuring Taylor Acorn

Better Noise Music

Nothing More has premiered a new, piano-driven version of “You Don’t Know What Love Means,” a track off the band’s new album, Spirits.

The updated recording features guest vocals from musician Taylor Acorn.

“When I had first heard the original version, I instantly fell in love, so when Nothing More asked me to be a part of the piano version it was truly a no brainer,” Acorn says. “The song is so beautiful and touches on a very similar situation that I was going through in a previous relationship of mine, so it was super easy to connect with.”

“I also love how much, at least to me, the song resembles early Evanescence, which is one of my favorite bands of all time,” Acorn adds. “It’s beautiful, it’s powerful, and I hope people love it as much as I do.”

You can listen to the piano version of “You Don’t Know What Love Means” now via digital outlets.

Spirits, which was released last October, also includes the single “Tired of Winning.” Nothing More will launch a U.S. tour in support of Spirits in March.

﻿(Video contains uncensored profanity.) ﻿﻿

