Nothing More shares live version of “Spirits” song

Nothing More has shared a live version of “Spirits,” the title track off the band’s 2022 album.

The performance was recorded at New York City’s Irving Plaza venue. You can watch it now streaming on YouTube.

The live version of “Spirits” will also appear on the upcoming deluxe version of the Spirits album, due out September 8. That same day, Nothing More will launch a U.S. headlining tour in Nashville.

Nothing More was also supposed to be on the bill for Godsmack and Staind‘s ongoing summer tour, but dropped off the trek after reports surfaced of a domestic incident involving frontman Jonny Hawkins dating back to December 2021. Hawkins pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor negligent vehicular injury and served three days in jail after running over his then-girlfriend with his car, which he said he did unknowingly.

If you are affected by abuse and needing support, or know someone who is, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). You can also chat online at thehotline.org or online.rainn.org, respectively.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

