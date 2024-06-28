Nothing More premieres video for ﻿’CARNAL’ ﻿cut “STUCK”

Nothing More is celebrating the release of their new album CARNAL with a new video.

The clip accompanies the cut “STUCK,” which features the rapper Sinizter, and finds Jonny Hawkins and company rocking out while surrounded by a mosh pit. You can watch it streaming now on YouTube.

CARNAL, the follow-up to 2022’s Spirits, is out now. It also includes the single “IF IT DOESN’T HURT,” which hit #1 on Billboard‘s Mainstream Rock Airplay chart, and the David Draiman collaboration “ANGEL SONG.”

Nothing More will launch a U.S. headlining tour in August. They’re also playing shows throughout the summer and fall with Godsmack.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.