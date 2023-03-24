Nothing More premieres new version of “Best Times” featuring Lacey Sturm

Nothing More has premiered a new version of “Best Times,” a track off the band’s latest album, Spirits.

The updated recording features guest vocals by Flyleaf‘s Lacey Sturm. You can listen to it now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video streaming now on YouTube.

“[Sturm’s] been a shining light and is one of those singers that makes you feel and believe every word out of her mouth whether you agree with it or not,” says Nothing More frontman Jonny Hawkins. “We knew her voice would take [‘Best Times’] over the top … and that’s exactly what she did!”

Spirits was released last October. It also includes the singles “Tired of Winning” and “You Don’t Know What Love Means.”

Nothing More will launch a U.S. tour in support of Spirits March 31 in Richmond, Virginia. The outing’s stop in New York City on April 9 will stream live online via the platform Veeps.

Sturm, meanwhile, reunited with Flyleaf last year after previously leaving the group in 2012.

