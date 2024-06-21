104-1 The Blaze 104-1 The Blaze Logo

Nothing More notches second #1 single on ‘﻿Billboard﻿’s’ Mainstream Rock Airplay

June 21, 2024 4:00PM CDT
Better Noise Music

Nothing More has scored one more Billboard #1 hit.

The band’s song “IF IT DOESN’T HURT,” the lead single off their upcoming CARNAL album, has reached the top spot on the Mainstream Rock Airplay chart. It’s the second Nothing More tune to achieve that feat, following “Go to War” in 2017.

CARNAL, the follow-up to 2022’s Spirits, drops June 28.

Nothing More will launch a U.S. headlining tour in August. They’ll also be playing shows with Godsmack throughout the summer and fall.

