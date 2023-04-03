Nothing More, Asking Alexandria raffling unique experiences for Mental Health Month

Artists including Nothing More and Asking Alexandria are taking part in a raffle offering unique experiences leading up to May’s Mental Health Month.

The Fan Love Sweepstakes gives you a chance to join Nothing More for an “extreme adventure,” such as playing paintball or zip-lining, or shadowing Asking Alexandria for a day on tour.

Other participating artists include From Ashes to New, Eva Under Fire and Dirty Heads.

Money raised by the raffle will benefit Sweet Relief Musician Fund in support of “music industry professionals in need of mental health services.”

“Being in this industry for so long, we’ve seen firsthand how many people need strength, help and encouragement,” says Alexandria guitarist Ben Bruce. “Which is why we are so excited to be teaming up with Sweet Relief.”

For more info, visit Fandiem.com/fanlove.

