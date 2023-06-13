Nothing More announces fall headlining tour

Nothing More has announced a fall U.S. tour in continued support of the band’s latest album, Spirits.

The headlining outing, which also features Hyro the Hero on the bill, runs from September 8 in Nashville to September 25 in Charlotte. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 16, at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit NothingMore.net.

Nothing More released Spirits in October 2022. It includes the singles “Tired of Winning” and “You Don’t Know What Love Means.”

Ahead of the fall dates, Nothing More will spend their summer opening for Godsmack and Staind‘s joint tour.

