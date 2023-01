Zwei abgestellte Becher auf einem Parkplatz.

Pepsi has decided to stop making Sierra Mist. OH NO Now what do I do? It’s ok, the company will be launching a NEW lemon-lime soda called Starry which will be Sierra Mist replacement. Pepsi says Starry is fruitier and more aromatic than Sierra Mist.

The new version will be on shelves this week.

Read more from aol.com