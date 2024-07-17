Not just “Higher”: Creed plans to “dig a little deeper” into catalog on reunion tour

Nearly a year to the date after first announcing they were getting back together, Creed‘s reunion tour is finally upon us.

The outing launches Wednesday in Green Bay, Wisconsin, and will stretch into September before picking up again in November. It follows the “Higher” outfit’s April performances on the Summer of ’99 concert cruises, which marked the first live Creed shows in over 10 years.

Speaking with ABC Audio, frontman Scott Stapp shares how he and his Creed bandmates are approaching building the set list for the tour.

“We know the deep cuts that weren’t singles that our fans really love, but we even wanna dig a little deeper,” he says.

Stapp adds that Creed will “of course play the hits that the fans know and love,” while adding that he’s hoping to include “some songs that we’ve always wanted to play live that maybe we never did.”

“I think that’s gonna make everything a lot more fun for us,” Stapp says. “Then the fans that have been living with these records for so many years, they’ve never seen any of those songs live, either.”

