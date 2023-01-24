Not Eggciting News

By now, you’ve seen or heard about the high price of eggs. Now there is a looming shortage which may make it hard to get eggs at all.

The high price of eggs and the looming shortage is because an unprecedented epidemic of highly virulent avian influenza has killed millions of egg-laying chickens nationwide.

The biggest bird flu pandemic in US history killed approximately 60 million chickens by 2022. This extremely contagious avian flu virus kills 90 to 100 percent of hens within 48 hours. Health officials have preemptively killed millions of birds due to its ferocity.

States like California and Colorado have been hit hardest due to production and California’s reliance on cage-free chickens to adhere to Prop. 12. Some people are paying up to $7.37 per dozen.