Northeast Senior Center Temporarily Relocates
Lincoln, NE (July 20, 2021) The Aging Partners Northeast Senior Center, 6310 Platte Ave., will temporarily relocate to the Havelock United Methodist Church, 4140 N. 60th St., while their permanent facility is repaired. The Northeast Senior Center has been closed since June 16 due to electrical and mechanical issues. A reopening date has not been determined.
The Northeast Senior Center will be open at its temporary location on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. with lunch served at 11:30 a.m. Meal reservations must be made two business days in advance by calling 402-441-7158.
More information about Aging Partners is available at aging.lincoln.ne.gov.