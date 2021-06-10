Northeast Nebraska Accident Kills Four People
Scribner, NE (June 10, 2021) The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a crash that claimed the lives of four people this morning on Highway 275 near Scribner.
The crash occurred at approximately 9:45 a.m. Thursday just east of Scribner on Highway 275, involving a passenger vehicle and a semi. Two adults and one child passed away at the scene. A second child was transported to the hospital in Fremont where the child passed away. All four fatalities were from the passenger vehicle.
Investigators are working to identify the victims at this time. Family relationships of those involved are not known as of this report. Further information will be released when appropriate.
The investigation remains ongoing. Highway 275 is closed in the area and will likely remain closed for some time. The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and Scribner Police Department are also on scene to assist.