Northeast Lincoln Convenience Store Robbed Early Wednesday Morning

LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 23)–Lincoln Police are investigating a robbery that happened shortly after midnight Wednesday morning at a convenience store in the University Place area.

Sgt. Eric Messersmith tells KFOR News officers were called to the Kwik Shop off of 48th and Madison where a man walked in and demanded money from the clerk. No threats were made and no weapon was shown, according to Sgt. Messersmith.

The clerk handed over an undisclosed amount of money and the suspect then took off on a bike, heading south. Sgt. Messersmith says the only description police have of the suspect is that of a man wearing a gray shirt with a black stocking cap and gray scarf over his face.

If you have information about this robbery, call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.