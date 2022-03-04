North Lincoln Traffic Stop Leads To Drug, Weapon Seizure
LINCOLN–(KFOR Mar. 4)–One person is in jail, after members of the Narcotics Task Force saw a car and then pulled it over late Wednesday night in the area of 27th and Fair.
Lincoln Police Captain Todd Kocian says 42-year-old Quiairmia Scdoris had made an improper turn. Officers pulled over and saw a 9-year-old child and 2-year-old in the backseat not properly restrained. Kocian says officers also smelled marijuana inside the vehicle. Scdoris refused to leave the vehicle and physically had to be removed by officers. A meth pipe, nine baggies containing a total of 43 grams of meth, 42 grams of marijuana, a .31-caliber black powder pistol, paraphernalia and other items were found.
Scdoris was arrested for Possessing Methamphetamine with the Intent to Deliver, Possessing a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony, Possessing Money while Violating a Drug Statute, two counts of Child Abuse, Resisting Arrest, Possessing Marijuana 1oz or less, and Improper Turn.
The two children were taken into custody by a family member.