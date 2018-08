An electrical fire displaced a family from their home in North Lincoln Saturday evening.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to the fire just before 6:30 p.m. near North 1st and Cornhusker Highway. LFR says the fire started in the wall of the mobile home and was connected to a commercial cooking operation connected to the home.

No injuries are reported, but the fire did leave 1500 dollars in damage.

