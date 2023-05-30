North Lincoln Mobile Home a Total Loss Following Monday Afternoon Fire

LINCOLN–(KFOR May 30)–Firefighters dealt with a mobile home fire Monday afternoon in north Lincoln.

LFR was called out to the area of 20th and Belleville Drive, where the back of the roof of the mobile home collapsed, as firefighters were working to put out the flames. They had to fight the fire defensively. No one was home at the time and no injuries were reported.

A dog was found outside in a pen and the mobile home is a total loss. What caused the fire is still under investigation.