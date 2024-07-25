North Lincoln Auto Parts Store Robbed Wednesday Night

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 25)–Lincoln Police are investigating another armed robbery, this time at the O’Reilly Auto Parts near 48th and Orchard around 9:45pm Wednesday.

LPD Public Information Manager Erika Thomas told KFOR News an employee said two unknown men came into the store, pointed a gun and demanded money. The two suspects left with an undisclosed amount of money and no one was hurt.

Thomas says there’s a possibility this hold up and one on July 14 at the O’Reilly’s near 84th and Adams could be connected, since both happened around closing time, but the investigation is still ongoing.

If you have information about any of these cases, call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.