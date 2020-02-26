Norris Student Faces Assault Charge After Tackling Administrator
HICKMAN–(KFOR Feb. 26)–A 17-year-old student has been cited after he allegedly tackled and assaulted a Norris High School assistant principal around 8am Tuesday, when the teen was stopped for driving recklessly.
Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner says the teen stopped his vehicle, got out and “tackled the assistant principal and began assaulting him.” Students and other staff intervened and removed the teen from the administrator. Wagner says the teen was driving at a high-rate of speed out of the parking lot at the time.
A deputy working as a resource officer was on the Norris campus and was able to take the 17-year-old into custody. The teen was cited for third-degree assault and later released to a relative. The principal went to the doctor for cuts and scrapes.