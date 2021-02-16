Norris Public Power Begins Rolling Blackouts
(KFOR NEWS February 16, 2021) Norris Public Power District has been told by Nebraska Public Power District to begin rolling, planned power outages.
In a social media post, Norris Public Power District said, “Norris has been informed by Nebraska Public Power District that they are being directed to begin shedding load. The first round of load is being shed for 30 minutes, and will be followed by another group for the following 30 minutes. We appreciate your patience and understanding,”
