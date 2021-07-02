None of Nebraska’s House Members Vote For Infrastructure Legislation
(KFOR NEWS July 2, 2021) None of Nebraska’s members of the House of Representatives voted in favor on Thursday to approve infrastructure legislation which rebuilds America’s crumbling roads, bridges, water systems and public transit, among other things.
The INVEST in America Act would provide $715 billion in funding for infrastructure projects, including $343 billion for roads, bridges, and safety programs; $109 billion for transit; $95 billion for passenger and freight rail; $117 billion for drinking water; and $51.25 billion for wastewater infrastructure.
1st District Republican Congressman, Jeff Fortenberry, 2nd District Republican Congressman, Don Bacon and 3rd District Republican Congressman, Adrian Smith, voted with all but 2 Republicans against the measure.
