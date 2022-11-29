Non-clickers get Holiday Tickets

Lincoln, NE (Nov.29, 2022) The Lincoln Police Department’s Traffic Enforcement Unit joined in a nationwide ‘Click it or Ticket’ enforcement effort that began Wednesday, November 23, 2022, and continued through Sunday, November 27, 2022.

Special attention by law enforcement officers was directed to those motorists who failed to buckle up themselves, their passengers, and children. The seat belt usage survey (non scientific) post detail was 79% compared to pre detail survey of 77%.

The Lincoln Police Department Traffic Unit issued the following citations during the enforcement project:

Speeding – Official 42

Speeding – Warning 17

Traffic Signal-Official 1

Traffic Signal-Warning 1

Stop Sign-Warning 3

Seatbelt Violation – Official 17

Seatbelt Violation – Warning 6

Child Seat Belt Violation-Official 2

No Insurance – Official 17

No Insurance – Warning 16

No Valid Registration – Official 50

No Valid Registration – Warning 22

Other Traffic Violations – Official 20

Other Traffic Violations – Warning 45

Driving Under Suspension 8

DUI-Drugs 1

Warrant Arrests 4

Total Official Traffic Citations/arrests 162

Total Warning Traffic Citations 110