Non-clickers get Holiday Tickets
Lincoln, NE (Nov.29, 2022) The Lincoln Police Department’s Traffic Enforcement Unit joined in a nationwide ‘Click it or Ticket’ enforcement effort that began Wednesday, November 23, 2022, and continued through Sunday, November 27, 2022.
Special attention by law enforcement officers was directed to those motorists who failed to buckle up themselves, their passengers, and children. The seat belt usage survey (non scientific) post detail was 79% compared to pre detail survey of 77%.
The Lincoln Police Department Traffic Unit issued the following citations during the enforcement project:
Speeding – Official 42
Speeding – Warning 17
Traffic Signal-Official 1
Traffic Signal-Warning 1
Stop Sign-Warning 3
Seatbelt Violation – Official 17
Seatbelt Violation – Warning 6
Child Seat Belt Violation-Official 2
No Insurance – Official 17
No Insurance – Warning 16
No Valid Registration – Official 50
No Valid Registration – Warning 22
Other Traffic Violations – Official 20
Other Traffic Violations – Warning 45
Driving Under Suspension 8
DUI-Drugs 1
Warrant Arrests 4
Total Official Traffic Citations/arrests 162
Total Warning Traffic Citations 110