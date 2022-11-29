104-1 The Blaze 104-1 The Blaze Logo

Non-clickers get Holiday Tickets

November 29, 2022 2:05PM CST
Lincoln, NE (Nov.29, 2022) The Lincoln Police Department’s Traffic Enforcement Unit joined in a nationwide ‘Click it or Ticket’ enforcement effort that began Wednesday, November 23, 2022, and continued through Sunday, November 27, 2022.

Special attention by law enforcement officers was directed to those motorists who  failed to buckle up themselves, their passengers, and children. The seat belt usage survey (non scientific) post detail was 79% compared to pre detail survey of 77%. 

The Lincoln Police Department Traffic Unit issued the following citations during the enforcement  project: 

Speeding – Official 42 

Speeding – Warning 17 

Traffic Signal-Official 1 

Traffic Signal-Warning 1 

Stop Sign-Warning 3 

Seatbelt Violation – Official 17 

Seatbelt Violation – Warning 6 

Child Seat Belt Violation-Official 2 

No Insurance – Official 17 

No Insurance – Warning 16 

No Valid Registration – Official 50 

No Valid Registration – Warning 22 

Other Traffic Violations – Official 20 

Other Traffic Violations – Warning 45 

Driving Under Suspension 8 

DUI-Drugs 1 

Warrant Arrests 4 

Total Official Traffic Citations/arrests 162 

Total Warning Traffic Citations 110 

