No Wipes til Summer!

If you are still trying to find Clorox wipes to sanitize areas down, you’ll have a tough time hunting some down.
Benno Dorer, the chairman and CEO of Clorox, told Yahoo! Finance that the supply of wipes will be “touch and go” until the summer.
Clorox has increased production of the sought after pandemic product by 40 percent but stores can’t keep the wipes in stock.
Dorer said, “So if you go to stores, we’re shipping to our stores every single day. But what we’re shipping is pretty much scooped up right away. So it’s gone after a few minutes. Clearly there’s an unprecedented demand spike for some of our products, in particular wipes.”