No Whiskey in Fireball?

A woman is taking the Sazerac Company to court over what she claims is misleading packaging.

Anna Marquez filed the lawsuit in Illinois after discovering mini bottles of Fireball Cinnamon Whisky don’t in fact contain any whiskey.

The mini, 3.4 oz. bottles of Fireball Cinnamon are sold in stores that aren’t licensed to sell liquor and the labels are “almost identical,” to the alcoholic versions, despite one beverage containing whiskey and one not.

The plaintiff is seeking $5 million dollars in compensation for the “controversy.”

The class action is representing anyone who purchased the drink in Illinois, North Dakota, Wyoming, Idaho, Alaska, Iowa, Mississippi, Arkansas, Kansas, Arizona, South Carolina and Utah.