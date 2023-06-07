NO Stressed Metalheads

Heavy metal has a way of lessening negative emotions and reducing stress.

Psychologist Dr. Nicole Andreoli, a New York-based clinical psychologist and therapist, has gone viral for posting a TikTok video explaining the positive effects of heavy metal on our brains and mental health.

Andreoli says not only does listening to metal make us more relaxed, but it also makes us more logical thinkers.

She explained, “Heavy metal has been found to lessen negative emotions by reducing cortisol levels, which helps to lessen stress. Research has found that people who listen to heavy metal tend to think more logically and in more complex terms than those who don’t listen to heavy metal. Heavy metal has been found to help the most with focus.”

She went on to say, “Lyrics in heavy metal do tend to focus on rage. But there is no research linking listening to heavy metal with a desensitization to violence. Listening to heavy metal has been found to be a positive way to process anger safely.”