No Shortage of Vaccination Clinics
(KFOR NEWS June 3, 2021) If you want to get a COVID-19 vaccination shot, there’s no shortage of places to go:
- Thursday, June 3, Hickman Community Center, 115 Locust St., Hickman – first and second doses
- Friday, June 4, Center For People in Need, 3901 N. 27th St. – first and second doses; Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department – first and second doses
- Sunday, June 6, Christo Rey Church, 4221 “J” St. – first and second doses
- Monday, June 7, Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department – first and second doses
- Tuesday, June 8, F Street Recreation Center, 1225 “F” St. – first and second doses
- Wednesday, June 9, St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 375 Lincoln St., Malcolm – first and second doses
- Friday, June 11, Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department – first and second doses
Residents age 12 and older are now eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine, and appointments are available for this week. Residents can sign up and schedule a vaccination appointment at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov. Those already in the registration system will be contacted to schedule an appointment. Residents can also find a local pharmacy offering vaccinations at vaccines.gov.
Vaccinations administered:
- Initiated vaccinations (first doses): 168,987
- Completed vaccinations (second doses and J&J vaccine): 151,032
Those who do not have online access or who need assistance with registration or scheduling may call the LLCHD COVID-19 hotline at 402-441-8006 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays.
