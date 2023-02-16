No School for LPS Thursday Due To Winter Weather

LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 16)–It’s a snow day in Lincoln. LPS has called off classes Thursday because of the winter weather conditions. No athletics or activities involving LPS schools for this evening, as well.

A statement from LPS officials on Thursday morning said, “LPS knows that school closures can cause hardships for families, and for that reason LPS tries to remain open during inclement weather whenever possible. A decision to cancel classes during inclement weather is always made in the best interest of safety for our students and staff. When LPS makes decisions to close in inclement weather, the school district considers challenging conditions for students, staff and families, as well as potentially hazardous conditions in all areas in the Lincoln city limits.”

More information about school closing procedures can be found at lps.org/closings.