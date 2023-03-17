No respect?

Wolfgang Van Halen says there’s a lack of respect for the Sammy Hagar era of Van Halen. I’d agree with Wolfgang. I remember when the first single came out. The radio station pimped that they had the new song. I sat in my car in the parking lot of a mall until they played it. Did I miss DLR? No. Davide has his version and Sammy has his version. They’re both great in different ways. Also thought that the monicker of “VanHagar” was dumb. It was always Alex and Eddies band.

