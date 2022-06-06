      Weather Alert

NO PHONES INSIDE

Jun 6, 2022 @ 12:04pm

Think this will catch on?

Put your phone down — and drink up.

That’s the rule at Ernie’s Tin Bar in Petaluma, California (near Sonoma) and they take it seriously.

A sign greets people at the door: No cellphone use.

If you’re caught yapping on your phone, you get a warning.

If you buck the hint, you’ll be asked to buy a round for the bar or head on home.

Co-owner Ernie Altenreuther says “the idea is to keep the environment at the bar as a social environment, instead of a stare-at-the-phone environment.”

Altenreuther added – for the most part – people do follow the rule.

