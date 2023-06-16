No One Around When SUV Rolled West of Downtown Lincoln

LINCOLN–(KFOR June 16)–A reported single-vehicle crash from early Friday morning northeast of Sun Valley Boulevard and West “O” Street is under investigation.

Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer says when officers arrived at the scene around 6:30am Friday, they found an SUV that had rolled onto its side with no one around. The vehicle was also cool to the touch.

Vollmer says no one has shown up to any of the hospitals with any injuries.