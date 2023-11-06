No New Clues Leading to Lincoln Man’s Whereabouts

LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 6)–The search continues for a 35-year-old man, who hasn’t been seen since Friday evening when he left his home in southwest Lincoln following an argument with his husband.

Lancaster County Chief Deputy Sheriff Ben Houchin says the two men had been arguing when Tyler Goodrich left with his wallet and cellphone, but no crime was committed. Goodrich’s family called for help on Saturday, when he didn’t come back home near SW 11th and West Burnham.

Houchin says Goodrich has essentially gone off the grid, meaning they can’t track him through his cellphone and no electronic financial transactions have happened. Deputies, along with the Nebraska State Patrol’s airwing and friends and family members of Goodrich’s searched for him in the area near SW 10th and West Van Dorn.

So far, no clues have turned up in leading to Goodrich’s whereabouts.