No Fireworks Allowed in Lincoln Wednesday Night
July 5, 2023 3:47PM CDT
Lincoln, NE (July 5, 2023) Lincoln Police and City Officials have blown up the idea of allowing fireworks in the City tonight (Wednesday). Despite the heavy rains and thunderstorms last night, Police issued a statement early in the afternoon.
“We’ve had a great time celebrating America’s birthday” the statement said, and “have received questions about fireworks being allowed tonight because of last night’s storms pausing the celebrations for some.”
Despite the obvious public appeal, and the need to use up already purchased fireworks, the statement was firm: “The city ordinance limiting fireworks being discharged to July 3 and 4 only will not be suspended. Please be aware, fireworks can no longer be set off in city limits for this year’s holiday.”