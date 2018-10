If you drove by Gateway Mall around 9am Tuesday, you saw a lot of fire trucks and crews dealing with what was called in as a confirmed fire.

Turned out to be nothing, really.

Acting Battalion Chief Mike Smith told KFOR News it was upgraded to a two-alarm call as a precaution. A passerby reported seeing smoke and called 911. Smith says a heating and air conditioning unit fired inappropriately.

There was no fire and no damage. Smith says they had to evacuate the building as a precaution.