No employees needed

You can now own a burger stand and not worry about employees calling in sick or being late to work. RoboBurger, a vending machine that serves made-to-order burgers, has debuted at Newport Centre Mall in Jersey City.
The machine gives customers a chance to order “restaurant-quality freshly grilled burgers from scratch” at the touch of a button. This machine may be a quick convenience but it’s not quick at making your food. Robo burger prepares your order in a five-step process that involves grilling the burger, toasting the bun, applying condiments, putting the burger together, and then delivering it through a chute.
